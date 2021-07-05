Village Cooking Channel Hits 10 Million Subscribers; YouTube Has Special Reward For Them

Millions of views and subscribers on actors, singers and influencers’ videos and channels often become a talking point. While resources worth lakhs or crores of rupees, popularity, social media presence and hundreds of people are employed to achieve these milestones, a channel based out of a village in Tamil Nadu too is managing a similar feat, but on their own. The Village Cooking Channel on YouTube hit 10 million subscribers and was awarded the Diamond Play button by the video-streaming giant.

Village Cooking Channel, which has 2.38 billion views on its 172 videos recently hit the 10-million subscriber milestone. The team marked the occasion by posting another video. However, this time, it was not about the food, but about their achievement.

The group showcased what they called a first-time moment in South India, where they performed the unboxing of the Diamond Play button, a recognition of their milestone.

The group members were seen opening the box and the box inside it, with child-like excitement. They were seen wiping their latest gift and trying to make it shine further. They also gave a glimpse of the letter that YouTube sent along with the Diamond Play.

In the video, they also shared their delight on donating Rs 10 lakh to Tamil Nadu Chief minister’s Corona Relief Fund, personally handing their contribution to CM MK Stalin,

A Village Cooking Channel video can’t quite be without any cooking, so wrapped their video by cooking egg, fish and mutton dishes. The video once again ended, as many of their videos do, by serving food to the villagers of the area.

The channel was started by Chinna Veeramangalam from Pudukkottai district in April 2018 and features his grandchildren Murugesan, Tamilselvan, Ayyanar, Muthumanickam and Subramanian and a former caterer Periyathambi.

A highlight of their video is the group explaining their recipes and preparing the food in the fields, in big dishes, with non-vegetarian food being their forte. Dishes like Arabian Mutton Biryani, Full Chicken Fry, scrambled eggs have all crosses 50 million views each.