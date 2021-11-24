Village development officer caught red-handed in Rajasthan while accepting bribe

Jaipur, Nov 24 (PTI) The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Rajasthan has arrested a village development officer from Pali district for allegedly taking a bribe for issuing a lease of land, officials said on Wednesday.

The accused officer, Mukesh Kumar Mali, was posted in Amarpura gram panchayat in Jaitaran panchayat samiti, they said.

Mali had asked for a bribe of Rs 40,000 from a man for issuing the lease document for his land at a camp organised as part of the state government's 'Prashasan Shehron ke Sang' campaign, the officials said.

After verification of the complaint filed by the landowner, a trap was laid and the accused was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe. He was arrested under the Prevention of Corruption Act, ACB director general B L Soni said. PTI SDA DIV DIV

