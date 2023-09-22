Village Development Officer, Peon Held Over Bribe Of Rs 5,000 In Palghar District

The Anti-Corruption Bureau has arrested a village development officer and a peon in connection with a bribe of Rs 5,000 in Maharashtra’s Palghar district, an official said on Friday.

Dayanand Gawade, deputy superintendent of police ACB – Palghar, said village development officer Sunil Patil (53) from Talasari taluka had demanded Rs 5,000 from a plumbing contractor.

While the contractor had received the payment for the work he had in the village under Patil, the latter asked for the money claiming that he had processed the bills speedily, said the official.

After receiving a complaint from the contractor, the ACB laid a trap and arrested peon Amit Dileep Dubla (35) while accepting the bribe amount on behalf of Patil on Thursday.

A case has been registered against the two under the Prevention of Corruption Act at Gholwad police station, the official added.