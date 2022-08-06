Village Engineers Prog To Be Rolled Out In Gujarat Soon: Centre

The village engineers' programme will soon be rolled out in Gujarat whereby tribal youth will be imparted training in multiple skills so that they can participate in the economic activities in their respective districts, the Centre said on Saturday.

Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Rajeev Chandrasekhar held discussions with Members of Parliament and Ministers from Gujarat on Friday to create targeted skilling opportunities for the tribal youth in their local areas to reduce the pull for migration, an official statement said.

"The deliberations, held under the 'Skill Samwaad' series yesterday, focussed on the 'Village Engineers' programme that will be rolled out in the state soon," the statement said.

Chandrashekhar said under the programme, tribal youth will get multiple skills training so that they can participate in the economic activities in their respective districts. The State government and the Centre must act in coordination to implement the programme, he added.

Opportunities in the areas of Electric Vehicles (EVs), drone manufacturing, organic food manufacturing, mango processing, textile manufacturing and more were discussed, the statement said.

Recently, the village engineer programme was launched from Madhya Pradesh to train the tribal youth by providing them a basket of skills together. The first batch of village engineers have also been conferred recognition in form of certification.