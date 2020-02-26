Bizzare! Village Head Wishes ‘bright Future’ To Deceased In Death Certificate

A village head in Unnao district of Uttar Pradesh wished a bright future to a deceased while issuing the death certificate. Social media went berserk after the picture of the certificate was shared online in which village head Babulal has detailed the residence of the deceased and authenticated that the person named Laxmi Shankar died on January 22.

According to media reports, Laxmi Shankar died after a prolonged illness and his son went to the village head Babulal to quickly issue a death certificate for some financial transactions. In the death certificate issued by Babulal, the village head mentioned that Laxmi Shankar, father of Bajrang, who was the resident of Sirwaiya village of Asoha bloc died on January 22.

However, the handwritten death certificate had a bizarre line at the end where the village head had wished a bright future for Laxmi Shankar. “Main inke ujjwal bhavishya ki kaamna karta hoon (I wish him a bright future),” the village head wrote in the death certificate, signing it and affixing a seal on the paper. After the picture went viral on the internet, netizens slammed the issuer for wishing a bright future to the dead. Babulal apologised after the outrage and issued a fresh death certificate.

Typographical error in Bihar

Not long ago, a district magistrate in Bihar made a major typographical error while issuing an order to shut down all the schools in the area. In January, when northern parts of India was under the grip of coldwave like situation, Bihar also experienced extremely cold winter and the Meteorological Centre at Patna predicted a dip of two to three degrees Celsius.

In a notification issued for all schools in the district, the magistrate directed that the schools will remain closed on January 13 and 14 and cited ‘heatwave’ as the reason instead of ‘coldwave’. “Whereas, it has been made to appear to me that due to continuing heatwave weather in the district, health and life of children are at risk,” DM Arsas Aziz wrote in the order.

(With inputs from agencies)