Village pradhan shot dead in UP's Amethi

Amethi, Dec 4 (PTI) A 59-year-old village pradhan was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Nizamuddinpur village under Musafirkhana police station here, police said on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Guru Sharan Yadav.

In his complaint, Satyendra Yadav, the son of the deceased, said his father was shot dead by some people on Friday night when he was sleeping in the verandah of their house. The reasons of murder could not be known, he said.

Circle officer Musafirkhana Manoj Kumar said the body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem examination and the matter is being probed.

Three police teams have been formed in this regard, he added. PTI COR NAV VN VN

