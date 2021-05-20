Villagers From Haryana's Hisar Protest Against Govt's COVID-19 Testing & Vaccine Drive

On one hand, India continues to grapple with an unprecedented wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, on the other hand, enraged residents of Datta village near Hisar in Haryana have blocked the Police motorcade opposing COVID-19 testing and ongoing vaccination drive within the village periphery.

Infuriated villagers stopped the Police motorcade in village Datta near Hisar and prevented the police flag march to pass through the village. The villagers demand the shift of COVID-19 testing centres outside Datta village. Villagers demonstrated opposing the ongoing vaccine drive in the village as well. The resolution was passed by the villagers after a conclave to boycott the announced lockdown was resolved.

Lack of Public Awareness

Villagers opposing testing and vaccination drive and by putting forth a demand to move out the COVID-19 centre indicates a lack of awareness in people about COVID-19 infection even today. It is pertinent to note, at present, a major chunk of undulating COVID-19 figures on the graph of India accounts for rural areas and villages.

People protesting Police officials against what is rather a need the hour highlights the prominent contributory factors of spiralling COVID-19 cases nationwide.

Previously, unrest in Hisar against Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar was followed by a lathi charge. Villages are now taking turns to protest against regulation and adherence to COVID-19 appropriate behaviour. Contrary to more than half of the world as of today, villagers of Datta village are protesting against the entry of any official including police and doctors even.

Datta villagers are determined they would handle the COVID-19 situation in the area by themselves. Hurling slogans against the Khattar-led State government, protestors stalled the Police motorcade and asked them to take a 'U-turn' while cops were carrying out a Flag march. The doctors in the area have reportedly started to wind up preparing their exit upon various threats from the villager.

This episode holds relevance at a time when the Government of India and State governments have frequently sought people's cooperation in adhering to protocols and norms to curb the spread of deadly COVID-19 infection. Recent protests and people taking to streets amid pandemic showcases major lack of understanding amongst people

A deficit in people's calculation does not seize the seriousness of India's COVID-19 situation. Also, the adamant attitude of people in Datta village is only drawing parallels to the unswerving graph of COVID-19 cases.