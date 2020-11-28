Villagers Gather In Huge Number To Pay Final Tribute To Slain Rifleman Sukhbir Singh

Two Indian Army Jawans lost their lives in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan on Friday. Naik Prem Bahadur Khatri and Rifleman Sukhbir Singh sustained critical injuries due to the unprovoked firing from across the border in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, later succumbing to the injuries.

While paying the final tributes on November 28 to Rifleman Sukhbir Singh, villagers of Tarn Taran from where the rifleman hailed, gathered to pay homage to the slain Jawan as his funeral procession was conducted. While speaking to Republic TV, Major General GD Bakshi paid tributes to the martyrs and stated that their death will be avenged.

"We want to assure that we will avenge this and they (family of martyrs) are not alone in their hour of grief. The nation will grieve with them. Pakistan will get a befitting reply. They will pay for every drop of blood that falls on this side. We will not be defensive and reactive. We will fight on the other side of the border. We will cause them 10 times the pain. There will be cost and consequences," GD Bakshi said.

Exgratia of Rs 50 lakh

The slain rifleman's body reached on Saturday afternoon for the last rites and the villages gathered in large numbers to bid adieu to their brave son who sacrificed his life for the nation. Reportedly, Punjab Chief Minister has announced exgratia of Rs 50 Lakh for the family and government job to one of the family members.

Pakistan has resorted to numerous ceasefire violations and infiltration bids, most of which have been thwarted by the Security Forces. The Nagrota encounter which took place on November 19 neutralised four Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists who were in a Kashmir bound truck. After the truck destroyed and terrorists killed, the security forces recovered massive arms and ammunition which pointed out at a heinous plot of terror ahead of the DDC elections and also to coincide on the anniversary of 26/11 Mumbai terror attack. After the Nagrota encounter, Forces on November 20 found an IED which was successfully diffused and destroyed, however, a terror attack took place on November 26 at the outskirts of Srinagar that led to the martyrdom of two jawans.

