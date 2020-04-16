WATCH: Red-zone Madurai Village Violates Covid Lockdown, Holds Crowded Funeral For A Bull

Amid the extended lockdown across the country, hundreds of villagers in Maduvarapatti in Madurai flouted social distancing norms and Section 144 of the CrPC and participated in the funeral of a bull. The bull was owned by a local temple in the village and had participated in various Jallikattu events representing the village.

Action against people who violated the rules

After its death, the bull was kept for public viewing outside the temple and hundreds of people from nearby villages participated in the funeral procession. This incident has shocked many as Madurai is under the red zone category and has reported 41 COVID-19 positive cases so far.

The district administration has taken serious note of the incident and has registered FIR against the villagers who conducted the funeral. A total of three thousand cases have been registered by the police for lockdown violations in Madurai as of April 15, including cases against those who attended the funeral of a bull in a village, according to District Collector TG Vinay.

"Total 3000 cases have been registered till date by Tamil Nadu Police for violating coronavirus lockdown in Madurai, this includes cases against a few people who attended the funeral of a bull in a village in Madurai on April 12," Vinay told news agency ANI.

Tamil Nadu, with 1242 COVID-19 cases, is the third most affected state due to the infection in the country. Fourteen deaths have been reported due to it so far from the region.

With 941 more COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, India's coronavirus tally crossed the 12,000 mark with the tally reading at 12,380 cases, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday. Out of the total tally, 10,477 patients are active cases while 1,489 patients have been cured, discharged and migrated. With 37 more deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the death toll has risen to 414.

