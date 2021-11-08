Following an age-old tradition, villagers of Gumatapura village, located on the borders of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, on November 6 ended Diwali by celebrating in a pool filled with cow dung and by flinging snowball-sized wads of cow dung at one another. The festival that marks the end of all Diwali-related festivals is called ‘Gorehabba’ and is presumed to be celebrated for over 100 years.

This year as well, eccentric villagers gathered around to watch some men drench themselves in the cow dung, which was believed to be blessed by the village priest. The festival is similar to Spain’s ‘La Tomatina’, just that instead of tomatoes, people, mostly men, fling balls of cow dung at each other for good health and prosperity.

A huge number of people gather around the village complex to witness the festival, as it is believed that even watching the ‘Gorehabba’ can heal a person suffering from a severe disorder and can bring prosperity.

Here's the latest video of Gorehabba celebrations:

#WATCH | Villagers of Gumatapura on the Tamil Nadu-Karnataka border throw cow dung on each other as part of Deepavali celebrations, marking the end of the festival. (06.11.2021) pic.twitter.com/w1fhrp0na5 — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2021

Gorehabba Festival

The Gorehabba festival begins with the collection of dung from cow-owning homes in the Gumatapura village, which is located on the border of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. The 'Gorehabba' festival is an annual festival, which was celebrated even last year, during the COVID-19 outbreak. During the festival, people fling and smear one another with cow dung. The festival is celebrated to mark an end to Diwali celebrations. At first, the tractor trolleys transport the dung to the local temple, where a priest conducts the blessing ceremony. The excrement is then deposited in an open location, where men and boys wade through to smear each other with cow dung. People from all over the nation visit Gumatapura each year to witness the cow dung conflict.

Diwali 2021

One of the most significant Hindu festivals, Diwali, also known as Deepavali, was celebrated across the country on Thursday, November 4, 2021. The Amavasya day of the Kartik month of the Hindu calendar is considered to be the most important day i.e., the Laxmi Puja which occurs on Amavasya, a new moon day. On the third day, Goddess Laxmi along with Lord Ganesha are worshipped and people decorate their homes, offices, and shops with diyas, lights, candles and flowers.

Image: ANI