Villagers stop SIT from exhuming student activist Anis Khan’s body

Kolkata, Feb 26 (PTI) Villagers on Saturday morning launched a fierce protest before a burial ground at Amta in Howrah district preventing the special investigation team, probing the mysterious death of Anis Khan, from exhuming the body for a second post-mortem as directed by the Calcutta High Court.

When the SIT went to the place at 5:30 am to exhume the body, the villagers started raising slogans against the alleged police role in the "murder" of the former student leader, who was a prominent face in the anti-CAA movement.

As they surrounded the police vehicle making it difficult for the law enforcers to disembark and start the proceedings, the SIT members left the spot shortly afterwards.

The West Bengal Police later tweeted on its official handle "On the direction of Hon'ble High Court, today members of SIT being accompanied by magistrate went to exhume the dead body of Anish Khan for holding further PM (post mortem) which was prevented fiercely in utter violation of order of the apex court of WB." “SIT is investigating the Anish Khan case under the directions of the Hon’ble High Court, but violent demonstrations are being organised daily at Amta PS and SP Office with the ulterior motive of derailing and delaying the investigation,” another tweet read.

Iterating his demand for a High Court-monitored CBI probe, Salim Khan, the victim’s septuagenarian father, said he had asked the SIT to come on Monday noon.

"Why did they come in such a hush-hush manner in the early morning hours? I had informed them I am ailing and will not be able to go out before Monday," he said.

Meanwhile, protest rallies were taken out in Jadavpur and College Street areas of the city by student and youth wings of CPI(M) and Congress.

In Jadavpur, protestors belonging to the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), the youth wing of the CPI(M), met resistance from commuters as they sat in the middle of S C Mallik Road near 8B bus stand crossing in south Kolkata in the morning hours.

At College Street-M G Road crossing in north Kolkata, members of Chhatra Parishad, students’ wing of the Congress, blocked the road for some time.

Meanwhile, Sabir Khan, the brother of Anis, filed an FIR on Saturday alleging that he had received an anonymous call on February 22 midnight threatening to eliminate the family if they insist on a CBI probe.

"I submitted a handwritten complaint to the police at my residence today and the duty officer of Amta police station registered the complaint as FIR ," he said.

The Khan family alleged that Anis had been thrown out from the second floor of their house by four policemen from Amta police station who had forced themselves into the residence on the night of February 18. PTI SUS MM MM

