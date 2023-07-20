Villagers Took Rape Survivors To Relief Camps: Chilling Reality Of May 4 Horror In Manipur

"Villagers carried the rape survivors to the relief camp in Bongmol," said one of the survivor's kin in an interview uploaded on a YouTube channel named zsfghq zogam. In the interview, the family member of one of the victims, who were paraded naked by 900-100 member mob, revealed the chilling reality of May 4 in Manipur. The kin of the victim said that her niece and the village chief's wife were stripped naked and then gangraped, however, both women came out alive. The family member of the victim said that two men -- her brother and nephew were killed as they tried to help the women.

Narrating the ordeal, a survivor’s family member said, “The mob, which had both women and men disrobed both my elder brother's daughter and the wife of our village chief and paraded them naked, then they raped them both and released them afterwards. Villagers carried the rape survivors to the relief camp in Bongmol," the survivor's kin said.

"Both the victims are alive, however, the two men --her brother and nephew were killed while they tried to save woman's modesty. Two children who tried to save their faither from the mob are not injured. Both children are in Aijalon with our relatives," the survivor's kin claimed.

The survivor's family member said, "We were in need of medical attention after the incident, however, we walked most of the way till Tengnoupal hospital by foot. Later, we were transported by a vehicle arranged by KSO (Kuki Students Organisation) from Bongmol (which is 40 kms from their village, B Phainom)," as claimed in clip of reported interview of family of alleged victim.

The survivor’s kin further said that they could not be placed directly in the relief camps as they all were in need of critical medical attention. “Most of us either collapsed there or were about to faint due to fatigue and all our traumas. So, they had to first admit us in the Tengnoupal Hospital. We were afraid of the mob, they would have killed us," explained the kin of the survivor.

She further revealed that they were chased after they fled from the area where the incident took place. “They (mob) indeed chased us as they were shouting that there are people over there while pointing towards us. I even told Arambai people that we are fleeing because we are afraid of you.”

The incident took place at the Kangpokpi district on May 4. The village where the incident took place -- called B Phainom -- was burnt down a day after ethnic clashes broke out in the state. Police officials, after 77 days of the incident, said they have zeroed in on the main accused. The accused has been identified as Huirem Herodas, 32. The man was seen in the video wearing a green t-shirt. Police have said that hunt is on to find the rest of the accused. The arrest in the Manipur gangrape came 63 days after the first FIR was registered in the case on June 21.

