Villages Evacuated, High Alert At Sea As Gujarat Braces For Biparjoy

Why are you reading this: Cyclone Biparjoy, a very severe cyclonic storm, is approaching the coast of western India. The cyclone is expected to hit the Kutch region of Gujarat on Thursday with wind speeds going up to 150 kilometres an hour. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert on June 14 and a red alert for June 15 in all districts of Gujarat. Alerts have also been sounded in several other states, including Maharashtra. Rescue teams of the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) and others have been deployed.

Three things you need to know

A very severe cyclonic storm -- Biparjoy -- is heading towards Gujarat

The storm is expected to hit the Gujarat coast at speeds up to 150 kmph

Evactuation ops from coastal regions have begun

Cyclone Biparjoy: When and where will it make landfall

Authorities in coastal districts of Kutch, Porbandar, Devbhumi Dwarka, Jamnagar, Junagadh, and Morbi began evacuating people living near the sea and have suspended fishing activities and have put up warning signals at ports.

"The cyclone is likely to make landfall near Jakhau port. It will hit the Gujarat coast around noon on June 15. It will be preceded by winds with speeds of 135-145 kmph gusting to 150 kmph and extremely heavy rainfall," said India Meteorological Department (IMD) Ahmedabad director Manorama Mohanty.

Mohanty said fishermen have been warned of heavy rainfall in Saurashtra-Kutch and Gujarat regions during June 15-16 and they have been instructed to not go near the sea till June 16.

31 villages evacuated

Over 3,000 people have been evacuated from 31 villages in Porbandar and more than 1,500 people in Devbhumi Dwarka have been shifted to secure locations. Kutch collector Amit Arora said, "Some 3,000 people, especially fishermen, and labourers working at a port, were shifted in Kandla. Residents of some slums near the sea have also been shifted to Mandvi. Around 23,000 people residing in villages within a radius of 10 km from the coast will be moved to (makeshift) shelter homes from Tuesday."

Section 144 has been imposed in Kutch district in the coastal area and schools and colleges have also been instructed to remain closed till June 15.

Where is Cyclone Biparjoy now?

In its latest bulletin, IMD said Cyclone Biparjoy was moving northwards with a speed of 7 kmph and lay centred around 320 km southwest of Porbandar, 360 km south-southwest of Devbhumi Dwarka, 440 km south-southwest of Naliya and 620 km south of Karachi (Pakistan).

The IMD has warned of light to very heavy rain in the districts of Kutch, Devbhumi Dwarka, and Jamnagar on June 15. The weather office said sea conditions are set to remain rough to very rough till the evening of June 14.

How is Gujarat bracing for Biparjoy?

Atleast 12 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have already been deployed and three additional teams have also been kept ready. Fifteen teams - five each from Arrakonam (Tamil Nadu), Mundli (Odisha) and Bathinda (Punjab) have been kept on alert for airlifting on short notice.Rescue and relief teams of the Coast Guard, Army and Navy, along with ships and aircraft have been kept on standby.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed preparations for Cyclone Biparjoy on Monday and directed officials to ensure safe evacuation of people living in vulnerable locations on the cyclone path. The Prime Minister directed officials to ensure power, telecommunication and drinking water can be restored with urgency if and when required. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is keeping an eye on the cyclone's progress and preparedness 24x7 and is in touch with the state government and other central agencies.

Naming the cyclone

Biparjoy, pronounced Biporjoy, is a name given by Bangladesh. The name means 'calamity' or disaster' in Bengali. Every cyclone is named alphabetically by the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO). This was Bangladesh's chance to name the cyclone.

(With inputs from agencies)