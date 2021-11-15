Vinay Kumar To Be India's Next Ambassador To Myanmar

Senior diplomat Vinay Kumar has been appointed as India's next ambassador to Myanmar, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Monday.

Kumar, a 1992-batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, is presently serving as the additional secretary at the MEA's headquarters in Delhi.

"He is expected to take up the assignment shortly," the MEA said in a brief statement.

Vinay Kumar will succeed Saurabh Kumar, who has been serving as the Indian envoy to Myanmar since January 2019.

Myanmar is one of India's strategic neighbours and shares a 1,640-kilometre-long border with a number of northeastern states, including militancy-hit Nagaland and Manipur.