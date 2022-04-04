Vinay Kwatra, Ambassador Of India To Nepal, Appointed India's New Foreign Secretary

The Government of India has appointed IFS (Indian Foreign Service) Vinay Mohan Kwatra as the new Foreign Secretary. He is currently serving as India's envoy to Nepal. He will replace Harsh Vardhan Shringla.

"The appoints Committee of the cabinet has approved the appointment of Shri Vinay Mohan Kwatra (IFS: 1988), Ambassador in Kathmandu to the post of Foreign Secretary upon the superannuation of Shir Harsh Vardhan Shringla (IFS: 1984) on 30.04.2022," the official order said.

Who is IFS Vinay Mohan Kwatra?

Vinay Mohan Kwatra has experience of nearly 32 years in a range of assignments. After joining the IFS in 1988, he served as Third Secretary and then Second Secretary in the Permanent Mission of India in Geneva until 1993, where apart from learning the French language, he handled work relating to the UN specialized agencies, as also the Human Rights Commission.

Between 1993 and 2003, Kwatra served as Dest Officer at Headquarters dealing with United Nations and subsequently in the Diplomatic Missions in Uzbekistan and South Africa. Between 2003 and 2006, he served later as the Deputy Chief of Mission in the Embassy of India, China. From 2006 to 2010, he represented New Delhi at the SAARC Secretariat in Nepal as head of the Trade, Economy and Finance Bureau.

From May 2010 till July 2013, the IFS officer served as Minister (Commerce) in the Embassy of India, Washington. He was also Joint Secretary in the office of Prime Minister from October 2015 till August 2017. He has also served as an Indian envoy to France.