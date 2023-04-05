Violence A Part Of ‘conspiracy’: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Blames BJP For Ram Navami Violence

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar claimed the riots in parts of Bihar was a conspiracy and there was no lapse on the part of the administration. He further blamed BJP stating the party is involved in hate politics. Notably, violence had erupted on the evening of Ram Navami in Sasaram, Bihar Sharif, and Nalanda, when processions were taken out across the state.

“We are keeping a watch on the situation at both places (Biharsharif and Sasaram). It was not a failure of the administration. Some have deliberately caused this unrest as a part of the conspiracy,” said CM Nitish Kumar. He further accused the BJP of the unrest, “The whole country knows that the BJP does politics of hatred and appeasement. The biggest example of which is the Gujarat riots… We are people who take every religion and caste along.” The Bihar assembly also saw intense ruckus between both the ruling and the opposition factions accusing each other for violence.

Turmoil in Bihar Assembly

Amid the commotion in the Bihar assembly between the ruling Mahagathbandhan and the BJP MLAs over the cause of the violence in various regions of Bihar, the house speaker ordered the removal of the BJP MLA Jivesh Mishra. He was carried out of the House by marshals on the order of the Bihar assembly speaker for causing a ruckus inside the assembly, not allowing the state minister to give a statement in the house on the issue of violence.

#WATCH | Bihar: BJP MLA Jivesh Mishra carried out of the House by marshals on order of Bihar Assembly Speaker for causing a ruckus inside Assembly pic.twitter.com/YGChQ7q47K — ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2023

Mishra after being taken out of the assembly said, “I asked the Chief Minister to answer on the atrocities committed on the Hindus on the day of Ram Navami. The house speaker taking a unilateral action took the step of ‘Marshal out’ This is a black dot on democracy.” It’s important to recall a total of 130 arrests have been made, and 15 FIRs filed connected to the Ram Navami violence in Bihar. As a result, prohibitory orders are still in place in some areas of the state. Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to the violence-hit Sasaram was also canceled, which was scheduled for April 3.