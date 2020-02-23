Congress' Ashwani Kumar Says Violence In The Name Of Nationalism Is Not Democracy

Former Union Law Minister Ashwani Kumar on Saturday said constructing any narrative which leads to violence in the name of nationalism is against democracy.

"Ours is a country and civilisation that has always valued peace, harmony and inclusion, Ashwani Kumar told ANI. "Nationalism is ingrained in every citizen but when you try and construct a narrative that leads to violence in the name of nationalism, that is certainly not the democracy," he added.

The Congress leader also said that no government should ever disregard the contribution of the first Prime Minister of India Jawaharlal Nehru and diminishing him is unacceptable.

READ | 'Nehru Did Not Want Patel In Cabinet In 1947', Says EAM Jaishankar Citing VP Menon's Book

'Hope talk with mediators would lead to a fair conclusion'

On Wednesday, Ashwani Kumar expressed hope that the appointment of mediators by the Supreme Court to talk to Shaheen Bagh protesters would lead to a "fair and just conclusion".

"It seems to be the first step in the process of settlement under the supervision of the Supreme Court and since this panel is mandated by the Supreme Court, I assume it will have some credibility with the CAA protesters as well as also with the government," the Congress leader told ANI.

Kumar further said that while the demonstration is a right under democracy, there cannot be an unending protest. He called for settlement and hoped that the mediation could lead to a fair and just conclusion to the anti-CAA protest that has gripped the nation for the last several weeks.

READ | Shaheen Bagh Stir: Partial Reopening Of Noida-Faridabad Road Brings Relief To Commuters

Kalindi-Kunj road partially opened after Shaheen Bagh mediation

After a long-drawn process of negotiation with the anti-CAA protestors in Shaheen Bagh, the agitators have finally come to terms with opening one side of the road, to avoid further inconvenience to people.

On Saturday, the Uttar Pradesh police opened one side of the Kalindi-Kunj road, offering relief to Delhi commuters. Visuals show that barricades are still present at the site while allowing vehicular traffic. Previously, Uttar Pradesh police temporarily reopened the Noida-Faridabad road after 69 days of shut down due to the ongoing Shaheen Bagh protests.

READ | Shaheen Bagh Mediator Terms Protests 'peaceful', Files Affidavit In SC Against Roadblocks

READ | Delhi: Jaffrabad Protests Against CAA Continues Overnight, 1000 Women Block Metro Station

(With inputs from ANI)