'Violence Uncalled For': BKU (Bhanu) Prez On Withdrawing Protest Post Delhi Tractor Rally

Two of the farmers' unions, namely the Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Sangathan and the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Bhanu) have withdrawn their support from the farmers' protest after the Republic Day mayhem on January 26. Speaking on the development with Republic Media Network, Thakur Bhanu Pratap Singh - President of the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Bhanu), said that he was protesting for the rights of the farmers but has never been in support of violence.

Now differing from the stand of the farmers' unions, Bhanu Pratap Singh lauded the Central Government for implementing a stay on the farm laws for 1.5 years. He also condemned those who provoked the farmers to resort to violence, while categorically stating that he will not speak to any of the farmers' unions and their leaders who resort to violence.

When asked what changed for him that he decided to withdraw from the protests, he said, "When the violent protestors unfurled another flag on Red Fort and violently attacked the police personnel, this can't be the job of farmers' leaders and unions. We have the right to stage a peaceful protest, which must have been done. If the government did not listen then we could have gone to the Supreme Court. But this violence, this is uncalled for and spoiling farmers' image. We had come to put forward demands of farmers, we can never be a part of such a front which indulges in violence."

'Vacating Chilla border': Bhanu Pratap Singh

"When asked about who is responsible for the violence, he said, "We were always located at Chilla border. We neither went to SInghu border nor Ghazipur border and Tikri border. We did not participate in their (farmers leaders) meetings too. We just wanted to put our views in front of Honourable Prime Minister. But that couldn't happen as some other people became the leaders of this movement," he added.

Speaking further he said he will continue to put forward their demands in the interest of farmers, but vacating the Chilla border and parting ways with this agitation which is spoiling the farmers' reputation.

"It is a good thing that the laws are not being implemented for 18 months. When a committee will be formed we will speak to the committee. What if the farm laws get differed from 18 months to 18 years or they are repealed forever. Our talks with the government will continue to repeal the laws, but we will not associate with any union which resorts to violence," he said.

After the withdrawal of protest by two of the farm unions, several farmers from the Chilla border were seen vacating the areas where they had camped for nearly two months to protest against the farm laws. The farmers were seen removing their tents and packing up their stuff to return back to their villages. Delhi Police has booked 37 farmers leaders including the likes of Yogendra Yadav, Gurnam Singh Chaduni, Baljeet Singh, Darshan Pal, Rajinder Singh, Buta Singh Burjgil, Rakesh Tikait and Joginder Singh Ugraha, while 200 protestors have been arrested in connection with the violence.

