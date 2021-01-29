Violent Clash At Delhi's Singhu Border; Farmers-locals Scuffle, Intervening Cops Attacked

Three days on from the shocking violence on Republic Day, in a serious escalation to the tensions at the Singhu border, clashes broke out between agitating farmers and a group of villagers who attempted to remove the protestors from blocking the roads at the site on Friday. Following that, the police got involved, at which point the cops were pelted with stones, replying with a lathi-charge and with tear gas shells.

A major ruckus took place when the residents of the village attempted to force the farmers to vacate the border where they have been agitating at for several months against the Centre's agriculture laws. The two groups pelted stones and attacked each other with sticks, leading to a further escalation in violence.

Massive police reinforcement was sent to the border to disperse the violent mob but the situation turned ugly as the angry farmers made use of rods and deadly weapons including brandishing swords to attack the police and the locals.

The Police were forced to lathi-charge and shell tear gas at the protestors as well as the residents for indulging in violence that left several cops injured. SHO of Alipur also suffered injuries in the clash at the Singhu Border.

Singhu locals protest demanding farmers leave

Local residents around Singhu Border had on Thursday demanded that farmers should vacate the protest site. Locals were seen shouting slogans of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' with the Tricolour at the site, clearly angry. In addition, locals have also remarked that the protest has affected their daily lives.

Many of those who came out also criticised the farmer unions for the violence. Terming the violence as a 'direct attack on the Constitution', they urged the farmers to rise above politics.

"What happened on January 26th was a direct attack on the Constitution and Democracy of India. One should speak up against what happened. They should rise above politics. What happened with Delhi Police is wong" another local said.

The situation at multiple border points in Delhi remains tense, with locals also attempting to get the farmers to vacate the Tikri border protest site, whereas the Ghazipur SHO has issued an ultimatum to the farmers to vacate the Ghazipur border site as well.

