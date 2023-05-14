Violent Clash Between 2 Groups Erupts In Maha's Akola, Section 144 Imposed

A violent clash broke out on Saturday between two groups over a minor dispute in the Old City police station area of Maharashtra’s Akola.

A video linked to the incident surfaced on the internet which showed members of the two groups pelting stones at each other, damaging vehicles, and creating a ruckus on the streets.

In a bid to dial down the situation, the administration issued a propitiatory order under Section 144 of CrPC. "Following the violent clashes Section 144 has been imposed in the city," Akola Collector Neema Arora said.

According to reports, a sizable crowd marched to the Old City police station when a violent altercation erupted following a minor incident.

According to official sources, the rowdy mob attacked a few nearby automobiles, and the police had to use force to regain control of the situation.

Akola SP Sandeep Ghuge said that the situation is currently under control. "Section 144 Prohibition Order has been imposed in Akola city on the order of the District Collector," he said.

This is the second such incident reported in Akola. A few days ago, there was a violent clash between two groups in the Shankar Nagar locality of Akot File area.

Further detalies are awaited.