Violent Clashes Break Out In Maharashtra's Sambhajinagar, Stones Pelted, Vehicles Torched

A violent clash broke out between two groups in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar's Kiradpura area in Maharashtra on Wednesday night. During the incident, stones were pelted, and private as well as police vehicles were set ablaze.

During the clash, stones were hurled while some private and police vehicles were set on fire. Nikhil Gupta, CP, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar informed that the police had to use force to disperse the people and assured stern action against miscreants.

"A verbal altercation broke out between a few youths at around 12:30 am after which a huge crowd gathered. Stones were pelted, and some private and police vehicles were set on fire. Police used force to disperse the people and now the situation is peaceful. Police will take strict action against the miscreants," said CP, Gupta.

@imtiaz_jaleel concern MP reached the spot immediately and appealed for peace & harmony pic.twitter.com/tjsFZahbvQ — Mohammed Idrees Khan (@IdreesKhanDM) March 30, 2023

Following the clashes, the AIMIM's National Corporator Mohammed Naseeruddin reached the spot and appealed to people to maintain peace and harmony. He said that two major festivals are being celebrated Ram Navami and Ramzan which are very important and asked people not to believe any rumours.

'The miscreants who were involved in the clash were intoxicated. I am concerned as despite such a big incident took place, police didn't reach on time and no senior officers were present on the spot, he added.