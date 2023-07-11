Violent Clashes Disrupt West Bengal Panchayat Poll Counting, Markets Closed

In the midst of the counting process in West Bengal, violence broke out in several districts, leading to the closure of shops and markets. Despite the deployment of over 69,000 Central forces personnel and state police at counting centres across the state, the situation remains tense and alarming.

Disturbing scenes unfolded as violent incidents occurred at counting centres in Howrah, South 24 Parganas, and other areas.

Chaos and clashes in Uluberia: Allegations of counting centre capture lead to violence

The initial outbreak of violence took place in the Uluberia area of Howrah, where the counting centre was surrounded by opposition party members. The BJP alleged that agents from the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) were capturing the counting centres, disrupting the fairness of the process. As tensions escalated, both TMC and BJP supporters engaged in clashes, prompting the police to resort to lathi charges and use force to disperse the crowd. The interruption caused a 45-minute delay in the counting process before it could resume.

Timeline of violence that unfolded during the counting day

8:30 am: Violence erupted in the Uluberia area of Howrah as the counting centre was besieged by opposition party members.

9:00 am: In Diamond Harbour, South 24 Parganas, TMC supporters allegedly engaged in live bombing at Fakir Chand College.

9:30 am: Violence spread to Keshpur College, Galsi, Katwa, Amta, Bagnan, Barabani, and Kirnahar, where counting centres were reportedly captured by TMC supporters. BJP alleged that the 2 km route leading to the counting centre was obstructed.

10:00 am: In the Bishnupur area of Diamond Harbour, a verbal altercation between BJP agents and TMC supporters escalated into physical violence, with a woman being beaten and sticks used. The injured BJP agents were later admitted to the NRS Hospital in South 24 Parganas district.

Fear and reluctance grip Berhampore; residents demand peace and safety

Meanwhile, in Berhampore city, Murshidabad district, all shops remained closed following the death of seven individuals during Saturday's polling violence. The local residents expressed their fear and reluctance to work or open the market due to the volatile situation. Chanda, a Puri Bhaji seller near the Girls' College counting centre, recounted her ordeal from Saturday, where a group of men attempted to steal two ballots during the polling. She raised an alarm, and others intervened, preventing the culprits from succeeding. However, in the ensuing commotion, Chanda's sister, Prema, suffered severe injuries. Since that incident, they have been living in fear, unable to cast their votes as more unidentified individuals arrived at the scene. Chanda emphasised the desire for peace, expressing concern for the safety of their children, and criticised the police for allegedly arresting innocent individuals rather than the real culprits.

Amidst these escalating incidents of violence and tension, West Bengal hopes for a peaceful resolution as the counting process progresses. The authorities are urged to take immediate action to restore order and ensure the safety of citizens and stakeholders involved in the electoral process.