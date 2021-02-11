Violent Clashes In Assam-Mizoram Border; Houses Torched, Several Injured

Amid tensions in the Assam-Mizoram border areas, in a violent clash between residents of the two states in a disputed area, several shacks were torched and people were injured on Wednesday. The attack was carried by unidentified people in Hailakandi district of Assam near the state's border with Mizoram. The incidents of violence and arson took place at Kachurthol under Ramnathpur police station area of Assam on Tuesday, which prompted the authorities to clamp prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrPC in the district, bordering Kolasib district of Mizoram, an official told PTI.

Officials of both Hailakandi and Kolasib informed that the authorities have beefed up security in the districts and situation is under control. Senior officials of the civil and police administrations are camping in the area.

READ | Amit Shah Says Border Issues In N-E Will Be Resolved Soon Days After Assam-Mizoram Dispute

Additional District Magistrate R K Dam announced prohibitory orders under Section 144 in the district with immediate effect, following the incident.

"Certain elements may take advantage of the present fragile situation to create disturbance in public order and destroy the harmonious co-existence of all sections of society in the district," he told PTI.



Hailakandi Deputy Commissioner Megh Nidhi Dahal, Superintendent of Police Pabindra Kumar Nath and DIG (Southern Range) Dilip Kumar Dey visited the site. Kolasib Deputy Commissioner, H Lalthlangliana also visited the area and informed that no further incident was reported on Wednesday

"I am in constant contact with my Hailakandi counterpart. No further incident was reported on Wednesday.' The violence broke out when two employees of Mizoram's power department and a member of Bairabi village council went to inspect a power line and were assaulted allegedly by residents of Assam on Tuesday afternoon", Lalthlangliana said.

READ | PM Modi Tears Apart Foreign Conspiracy Against Indian Chai In Election-bound Assam

The miscreants also stormed the compound of a religious institution at Gharmura at night in which at least five people were injured. Taking cognizance into the matter, Mizoram CM Zoramthanga tweeted and condemned the cowardly attack.

The Mizo National Front's Legislature Party Meeting held today condemns the cowardly attack on innocent Mizos by miscreants at Gharmura, Hailakandi District, Assam.



I denounce this vile act of violence against children, women and men.@narendramodi@AmitShah@sarbanandsonwal pic.twitter.com/Z4BrmTXHGZ — Zoramthanga (@ZoramthangaCM) February 10, 2021

Meanwhile, MLA Suzamuddin Laskar has written to Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Director General of Police urging them to take immediate steps to instil security among the people living along with the border areas from 'armed aggression of the neighbouring state'.

READ | 'Tea Workers Contribution Significant': Assam Govt Announces Increase In Minimum Wage

Violent clash on February 3

On February 3, a school building was damaged in a powerful bomb explosion in Hailakandi district of Assam near the state's border with Mizoram, police said. The blast took place at Kachurthal area of the district damaging the Muliwala Lower Primary School. Incidents of violence on the Assam-Mizoram border took place last year too. Tension prevailed along the border areas for days in October and November 2020, after several people were injured in a clash between the residents of Cachar district of Assam and Mizoram's Kolasib district. A number of makeshift huts in the border area were also torched at that time. Earlier this month, Union Home Minister Amit Shah assured that the inter-state boundary dispute between the Northeastern states will be resolved soon.

READ | Bengal's Haldia Prepares To Welcome PM Modi; Assam Set For Hospitals' & 'Asom Mela' Launch

(With PTI Inputs)