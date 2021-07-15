'Violent Incidents Reflect Appalling Apathy Of Bengal Govt': NHRC On Post-poll Violence

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has submitted its report on the alleged post-election violence in West Bengal to Calcutta High Court. In the report, the committee said that violent incidents in the state reflect the appalling apathy of the ruling government towards the plight of victims. The five-judge bench of Calcutta HC headed by chief justice Rajesh Bindal said it would hear the case on July 22.

"This was retributive violence by supporters of the ruling party against supporters of the main opposition party. It resulted in disruption of life and livelihood of thousands of people and their economic strangulation," the report added.

On July 18, the Calcutta HC had asked NHRC chairperson Justice (Retired) Arun Mishra to set up a committee to probe all complaints relating to post-poll violence. Complying with the order, the NHRC formed a seven-member committee to examine grievances.

The West Bengal government headed by Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee then moved to High Court, seeking to recall or stay the order directing the NHRC to probe the cases. However, the plea was dismissed.

On July 29, during the investigation, the NHRC team was attacked in the Jadhavpur district. During the course of the investigation, the team visited several districts and discovered that more than 20 houses were gutted in the violence that ensued after the election results were announced on May 2.

Post-poll violence in West Bengal

The violence in West Bengal boomed after the assembly election results were announced in May. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleged that its party workers were targeted by the Trinamool functionaries for supporting the party. Mamata Banerjee's party dismissed the charge claiming that the saffron party workers attacked its party functionaries.

Houses and vehicles of BJP candidates were allegedly attacked. Several BJP offices were ransacked and set ablaze. Following the violence, PM Narendra Modi called Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and expressed anguish at the law and order situation in the state. BJP president JP Naddda also visited West Bengal where he met families of post-poll violence victims' in Pratapnagar, North 24 Parghans, Beliaghata and Gopalpur. The Ministry of Housing Affairs (MHA) also formed a four-member committee to look into post-poll violence.