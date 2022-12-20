Violent Protests Erupt In Belgavi Amid Ongoing Maharashtra-K'taka Border Dispute

Tensions over the Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute escalated Tuesday, December 20, following violent demonstrations by a group called Kannada Rakshana Vedike (KRV) opposing Maharashtra's claims over Belagavi and other areas. The Karnataka Police is on high alert.

A pro-Maharashtra outfit staged protests in Karnataka's Belgavi on Monday, December 19. Several people were detained.

The protests come days after Union Home Minister Amit Shah met Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Basavaraj Bommai to pacify tensions over the border dispute between the two states.

Maharashtra-Karnataka Border Row

The Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute dates back to 1957 when states were reorganised on linguistic lines. Maharashtra laid claim to Karnataka's Belgavi district, which was part of the erstwhile Bombay Presidency, as it has a sizeable Marathi-speaking population. It also laid claim to 814 Marathi-speaking villages currently part of the southern state.

Karnataka, however, regards the demarcation done on linguistic lines per the States Reorganisation Act and the 1967 Mahajan Commission Report as final.