VIPs Booking COVID-essentials & Rooms Unnecessarily? Haryana Minister Instructs CMOs

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij directed all the hospitals' Chief Medical Officers (CMO) to make sure that VIP movement does not affect the treatment of other COVID-19 patients. This order comes as reports of VIPs booking beds unnecessarily has come out. He also wrote that the priority of the officials must be the treatment of the patients.

All CMO should ensure that treatment and admissions of Corona patients are not effected during VIP movements in the Hospitals. Our first priority is the patients and there treatment. — ANIL VIJ MINISTER HARYANA (@anilvijminister) April 30, 2021

Earlier, the health minister took steps to enhance the medical facilities by ordering to equip every district with 20 vehicles to operate as an ambulance for the COVID-19 patients.

"I have directed to supply 20 vehicles of 'dial 112' to each district, which can work as an ambulance. We have plenty of vehicles of 'dial 112'. We have the facility of stretchers as well," added Anil Vij.

On Thursday, Delhi's Ganga Ram Hospital chairman, Dr. DS Rana, informed that VIPs are booking beds even though their oxygen level is normal. He also added that such instances have caused a problem for those who actually are in need. There have been cases of shortage of oxygen beds in hospitals.

Haryana COVID-19 cases

The state, on Thursday, reported 13,947 fresh COVID-19 cases, and 97 deaths. With this, the toll has reached 4,118 while the recovery rate has slipped to 79.48% in last 24 hrs. There are 93,174 active cases and 9,535 patients recovered on Thursday. Districts reporting higher cases include Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonepat, Hisar, and Ambala. The health department of the state has also ramped up the medical facilities amid rising COVID-19 cases.

Meanwhile, the state government on Thursday announced to close all colleges, coaching institutions, ITIs, libraries, and training institutes till May 31. On Wednesday, the Haryana government imposed Section 144 of the CrPC across the state. Haryana has been recording a spike in fresh cases for the past several days. Yesterday, Haryana Chief Minister (CM) Manohar Lal Khattar called the rising cases an "unexpected tsunami".

