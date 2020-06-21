LAC Standoff: Vir Chakra Awardee Sonam Wangchuk Notes A 'grim Turn' In Indo-China Ties

The tensions between India and China over the contentious border dispute over Ladakh and recent Chinese aggression in the area remain elevated. The brutal face-off between Indian and Chinese soldiers on the night of June 15 at the high-altitude Galwan Valley led to the death of 20 Army bravehearts.

Former Indian Army colonel and Maha Vir Chakra awardee Sonam Wangchuk spoke to Republic TV over the issue and opined that the standoff between India and China has taken a grim turn. "All options, be it engagement through diplomacy or political leadership, are being explored to de-escalate the crisis," Wangchuk said.

Military stronger than '62, Ladakhis angry at China

When asked if there was any parallel between today's India and that of 1962, Colonel Wangchuk said if the military's infrastructure, command structure, surveillance system are seen, then it is far more stringent and advanced than '62.

"We are equal in most terms. Some places at the border, the Chinese are strong, some areas we are strong."

He observed that the people of Ladakh are very angry over Chinese agression in the region and were devastated to learn the tragic deaths of the jawanas at the Galwan Valley. "People were very upset over the incident. We identify ourselves as Indians and stand shoulder-to-shoulder with each other."

What happened at Galwan?

20 Indian Army soldiers including a Commanding Officer were martyred when a violent faceoff took place on Monday night when the de-escalation process was underway in the Galwan Valley. As per US intelligence reports, the Chinese side suffered 35 casualties including a Commanding officer, during the physical clash. Sources revealed that an Indian colonel was attacked by Chinese Army personnel with iron rods without any provocation leading to hand-to-hand combat. While three soldiers were killed in action, 17 other succumbed to their injuries and hypothermia, four others are in critical but stable condition.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar lodged a strong protest of the Indian government with China over the violent standoff at Galwan Valley during his telephonic conversation with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on June 17. The Indian minister recalled the Commander-level meeting at Moldo on June 6 and stated that China's attempt to erect a structure on the Indian side of Galwan is what became the source of dispute.

