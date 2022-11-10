Vir Das' Show In Bengaluru Cancelled After Complaint & Protests By Pro-Hindu Groups

Stand-up comedian Vir Das' show scheduled to be held in Bengaluru on Thursday was cancelled at the last minute following protests by pro-Hindu organisations. Hindu Janajagruti Samiti had filed a complaint with the police, seeking the cancellation of Das' show on the grounds that he 'hurt religious sentiments and put India in a bad light before the world'.

As a reference, in the complaint, the national spokesperson of Hindu Janajagruti Samit, Mohan Gowda cited the "I come from two Indias" monologue at Washington's Kennedy Centre, delivered in 2021.

In the complaint, Gowda said, "He (Das) had made derogatory statements against women, Prime Minister and India at John F Kennedy Centre in Washington DC, America and denigrated the Nation. He had made derogatory statements against women, Prime Minister, and India at John F Kennedy Centre in Washington DC, America, and denigrated the Nation. Case was registered by the Mumbai Police and Delhi Police in this regard. It is a serious offense under the Indian Penal Code."

However, despite the complaint, booking for the show--'Vir Das Wanted Tour 2022'--were going on, on various platforms. The price of tickets for the same was fixed at Rs 1500 and above.

Vir Das' show cancelled

At the nth hour, YOSN Innovation, the organiser of the event scheduled to take place in the Chowdial Memorial Hall, in a statement said that the event has been cancelled. “Due to unavoidable circumstances, the stand-up comedy show of Vir Das stands cancelled, which was scheduled on November 11, 2022, at the Chowdaiah Memorial Hall,” YOSN Innovation said in its letter to the Chowdaiah Memorial Hall authorities.

However, Vir Das, in a statement uploaded on social media, informed that due to 'unavoidable circumstances', the show has been 'pushed', and not cancelled. He also promised to provide new details and dates soon, and apologised for the inconvenience caused.