Viral Photo Shows IAS Officer From UP Selling Vegetables By Roadside; Here's The Truth

On Thursday, a photo of a senior IAS officer "selling" vegetables was doing rounds on social media. The photo was of Akhilesh Mishra, who is posted as special secretary in the Uttar Pradesh transport department. The viral photograph shows Mishra sitting on a roadside vegetable stall located in a busy market. The netizens were amused to see this as the photo was posted on Mishra's Facebook account from where it was widely circulated across social media platforms. However, the officer himself came forward to reveal the truth behind the photo which made a sensation on social media. He took to Facebook and claimed the photo to be genuine, but not for the reason in which it was perceived by the people.

Have a look at the IAS officer's post

Truth behind the viral photo

Explaining in detail in Hindi, Mishra wrote, "I visited Prayagraj for some official work yesterday (Thursday). While on my way back, I stopped at a roadside stall looking at the fresh vegetables. Meanwhile, the vegetable seller, an old lady, requested me to look after her shop, saying she would be back in a moment. She had possibly gone to look for her child who had gone too far away from the shop." He further stated, "Just as I sat down at her shop, a customer and the seller (old lady) came. Meanwhile, One of my friends casually took the photo and uploaded it on my Facebook account using my phone at night, which I saw late today. For your kind information."

Man duped people by impersonating IAS officer

Last month, a middle-aged man was arrested in New Delhi for cheating people on the pretext of getting them jobs in the Gulf countries by allegedly posing as an IAS officer. The accused was identified as Shine Jyothi Sathya alias Siddik Abdul Rehman, who mostly targeted people from Kerala who either resided in their home state or in Delhi. The matter came to light after one of the victims duped by Sathya registered a complaint at Seemapuri police station alleging that he met the accused in 2014 during a train journey when he introduced himself as an "Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer posted at the UAE Embassy." The police had said the accused duped the victim and his friends of Rs 20 lakh on the pretext of arranging visas for nursing jobs in the Gulf countries.

Image Credits: @Akhilesh Mishra/Facebook