Viral Video Shows Two Women Cops Beat Up Elderly Man In Bihar; Police Take Cognisance

A video of two women Bihar police officials beating up an elderly man is going viral on social media. The alleged incident happened at Jay Prakash Chowk in Bhabua Friday. Swati Maliwal, chief of the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), shared the video on Twitter and called for action. "How these police personnel is mercilessly beating an old man with a stick. It is being told that Baba is a teacher in the school and his fault was that his bicycle fell in front of these madams. Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav ji, please take action," Maliwal tweeted.

The video shows two women police officials beating up an elderly man as others stand and watch. The person getting beaten up has been identified as Nawal Kishor Pandey, a resident of Barhuli village. Pandey is reportedly a private teacher in Bihar's Kaimur.

Police in Bihar have taken cognisance of the incident. The two women police personnel purportedly involved in the incident have been suspended for three months.