Virat Kohli's Post Becomes 'most-liked Tweet Of 2021' In India; Was Liked 539.4K Times

As the year comes to an end, social media platforms are coming up with their year-ender lists. Google unveiled some of the trending topics and people on the search platform, and Twitter too brought out some of its statistics on what people wrote about the most.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Indian cricket Test captain Virat Kohli were among the names whose tweets were among the talking points. The latter's tweet announcing the birth of his child was the most liked tweet of this year in India. The tweet has been liked 539.4 K times.

Virat Kohli's tweet on first child's birth becomes most-liked tweet of 2021

Virat announced in a tweet on January 11, 2021, that he has become a father for the first time, welcoming a daughter with his wife, actor Anushka Sharma, In his tweet, the star batsman wrote that they were 'thrilled' to share the news. They conveyed their gratitude to the fans and well-wishers for their love, prayers, and good wishes.

The 32-year-old added that the mother and the baby were doing fine. They added that they were feeling 'beyond blessed' to be starting this 'new chapter'. He also sought that their privacy be respected at this time.

Later, the couple announced on social media that they had named their daughter Vamika. The couple had asserted that they do not wish that their daughter be clicked by the paparazzi and even sent a note to the photographers. Though they have posted images of Vamika on social media, her face is not visible in any of those posts.

Virat Kohli's tweet becomes most-liked and retweeted in sports department in 2021

Meanwhile, another tweet by Virat was the most-liked and most-retweeted of the year in the sports department.

The cricketer had penned a note for his predecessor in the captain department, Mahendra Singh Dhoni after the wicket-keeper batsmen scored a quickfire 18 off just 6 balls to steer Chennai Super Kings to the Indian Premier League final. Virat, who is Dhoni's rival in the IPL, wrote that the 'King' was back and that he was the 'greatest finisher in the game.' Virat also wrote that Dhoni had made him jump out of his seat again.

This tweet was liked by 529.7 K times.