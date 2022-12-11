Last Updated:

Virendra Sachdeva Takes Charge As Delhi BJP President After Adesh Gupta Steps Down

Virendra Sachdeva, presently Delhi BJP vice-president, has been appointed as working president after Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta stepped down from his post.

Written By
Megha Rawat

Image: Republic/ANI


In a significant breakthrough, the BJP’s Delhi unit vice president Virendra Sachdeva has been appointed acting president after Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta stepped down from his post. The decision of BJP's Adesh Gupta came days after the party’s defeat in the Municipal Corporation polls to the Aam Aadmi Party. Notably, the Aam Aadmi Party ended the BJP’s 15-year rule in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) election as results were announced on Wednesday, December 7. The AAP won the elections with 134 seats, while the BJP bagged 104.

“The resignation of Adesh Gupta as Delhi BJP president has been accepted as per the direction of BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda. Delhi unit vice president Virendra Sachdeva is being appointed working state unit chief till the next order,” the BJP’s national general secretary Arun Singh said. 

READ | Delhi-Mumbai expressway to be almost complete in December: Gadkari

'Taking moral responsibility for the defeat': Adesh Gupta

Speaking to ANI, Adesh Gupta asserted that he has resigned from the post by taking moral responsibility for the defeat in the MCD polls. "The party did not get the expected results. Taking moral responsibility for the defeat, I have resigned from the post of Delhi BJP president. I sent the resignation letter to BJP chief JP Nadda yesterday, and he has accepted it," he added. 

READ | Authorities look at reducing peak hour departures, additional manpower, other steps to ease Delhi airport congestion

Notably, Adesh Gupta took the charge of Delhi BJP on 2 June 2020, succeeding Manoj Tiwari. Before becoming the Delhi chief, Gupta served as Mayor of North Delhi from April 2018 to 29 April 2019. 

READ | Air India grapples with cabin crew constraints; cancels Delhi-San Francisco flights
READ | BJP's Adesh Gupta steps down as Delhi unit chief days after party's defeat in MCD polls
First Published:
COMMENT