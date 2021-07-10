'Virus Will Mutate, Its Normal': Dr Mathew Varghese Urges People To Adhere To COVID Norms

Amid the second wave of COVID and the emergence of variants, former director of St Stephens Hospital Dr Mathew Varghese said that mutation was normal for the viruses and noted that there may be new strains in the future. The ex-director of the Delhi hospital cautioned people to be careful and follow COVID-19 norms.

"Mutation is normal for viruses and they will keep mutating as long as their viruses are multiplying. That is the norm. We should be prepared for various types of mutants to be present in the environment, in the future and therefore we have to be careful and keep following COVID-appropriate behaviour," the orthopaedic surgeon said.

Dr Vargese also urged people to follow COVID-19 guidelines such as wearing masks, social distancing and washing hands. "Don't touch the mask and if you touch it then sanitise it. Mask is your essential shield, covering both your nose and mouth. When sanitising, cover the entire hand and fingers. In case you don't have a sanitiser then you should carry soap and wash your hands. Soap is better than sanitiser. Put on your mask all the time while you are interacting with others," he said.

Further, Dr Vargese noted that the population in India had not been immunised to the level in the US and the UK. "Our population hasn't been immunised to the level that we have seen in the US where 50% of the population is immunised. In the UK more than 50% have received two doses. Presently, the numbers that have been immunised in our country are less. The number of persons that have been infected in some of the tourist spots is less because they have not been affected by the virus to that extent. Therefore we have to be careful," he said.

COVID variants which have alarmed health departments

Delta Variant: The Delta variant was behind the second wave of COVID in India. The highly transmissible variant is spreading sharply in other countries, including the US and the UK.

Kappa Variant: The Kappa variant or the B.1.617.1 was first detected in India in October 2020. The World Health Organisation (WHO) deemed it as a "variant of interest". According to health officials, this strain is not a cause for concern and its treatment is available.

Lambda Variant: The Lambda variant mutates at a quicker rate compared to other variants. Originating in Peru, the strain has been detected in more than 25 countries. The Union Health Ministry said that the Lambda variant has not been detected in India yet.

Delta Plus Variant: Formed due to mutations in the Delta variant, this strain has been reported in Maharashtra. Health experts have warned that the Delta Plus variant may trigger a third wave in the state. So far, the mutation has been detected in nine countries, including the UK, Switzerland and Poland.