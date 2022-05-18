Visa Scam: Karti Chidambaram's CA To Be Produced Before Delhi Court On May 19

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram's Charted Accountant (CA) and close associate S Bhaskararaman will be brought to Delhi on Wednesday. A team from Chennai is expected to leave for the national capital soon.

Bhaskararaman will be produced before Rouse Avenue court by Thursday afternoon in the alleged 'bribe for visa' case.

CBI arrests S Bhaskararaman in Rs 50 lakh bribery case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday arrested S Bhaskararaman, the CA and close associate of Lok Sabha MP Karti Chidambaram, in connection with an alleged Rs 50 lakh bribery case to facilitate visas for 263 Chinese nationals. The bribery incident reported took place in 2019 when Karti's father P Chidambaram was the Union Home Minister.

The central agency alleged that the Congress leader's close associate was approached by then vice president of Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd (TSPL), Vikas Maharia, for the reissue of project visa for Chinese nationals working at the power plant which was in the process of being set up.

The CBI's FIR alleged that Makharia approached Karti those his "close associate or frontman" Bhaskararaman, the officials said.

"They devised a back-door way to defeat the purpose of the ceiling (maximum of project visas permissible to the company's plant) by granting permission to reuse 263 project visas allotted to the said Chinese company's officials," they said.

A special type of visa called the Project visa was introduced in 201- for the steel and power sector for which guidelines were issued during Chidambaran's tenure as home minister. However, it had no mention of the reissue of project visas, the FIR alleged.

"As per prevalent guidelines, deviation in rare and exceptional cases could be considered and granted only with the approval of the Home Secretary. However, in view of the above circumstances, the deviation in terms of reuse of project visas is likely to be approved by the then Home Minister...," it further alleged.