Visa Scam: Republic Tracks Down 'key Accused' Who Had Approached Karti's Aide To Pay Bribe

In the latest development in the visa scam, Republic TV has tracked down accused number 3, the Mansa company representative, who had approached Congress MP Karti Chidambaram's aide to seek visas for Chinese workers in exchange for a bribe. On May 18, Republic TV arrived at the residence of key accused Vikas Makharia in Mumbai and also attempted to speak to his wife.

When Republic TV attempted to contact Vikas Makharia's wife over a phone call, she refused to answer any questions. "Sorry no comments," she said after being confronted by the channel.

As per the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Makharia had approached Karti Chidambaram through his close associate/frontman S.Bhaskararaman and thereafter they devised a back-door way to defeat the purpose of the ceiling (maximum of project visas permissible to the company’s plant). "This was done by granting permission to re-use 263 project visas allotted," the CBI said in an official release.

What is the Chinese Visa scam?

The CBI has alleged that a private company based in Mansa was in the process of establishing a 1980 MW thermal power plant. Since the project was running behind schedule, to avoid penal actions for the delay, the company was trying to bring more Chinese persons/professionals to their site and needed project visas over and above the ceiling imposed by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

After approaching Karti Chidambaram's aide S.Bhaskararaman for ways to evade the visa norms, the said representative of the Mansa-based company submitted a letter to MHA seeking approval to re-use the project visas, which was approved within a month, and permission was issued to the company. A bribe of Rs. 50 lakh was allegedly demanded by Karti Chidambaram through his close associate, which was paid by the company.

The CBI has registered an FIR against six entities including the Congress leader under Sections 120-B IPC (criminal conspiracy), Section 477-A IPC (Falsification of accounts), and Sections 8,9 of the PC Act, 1988. Raids were carried out at 10 places located in Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Koppal (Karnataka), Jharsuguda (Odisha), and Mansa (Punjab) in connection with the case.

