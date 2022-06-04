Last Updated:

Visakhapatnam Gas Leak: Andhra Pradesh Govt Forms Committee To Probe Cause Of Accident

The incident took place on Friday after around 178 women workers fell ill following a gas leak in a factory in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam.

Written By
Nikita Bishay
Visakhapatnam

Image: Republic/PTI


Following the Visakhapatnam gas leak incident, the Andhra Pradesh government has taken a move and constituted a committee to ascertain the cause of the gas leak incident which took place on Friday. Around 178 workers - all women - fell ill and unconscious following the gas leak in a laboratory in Visakhapatnam's Atchutapuram.

The decision was taken after Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy ordered a detailed investigation into the accident following which the District Collector was instructed to form the joint committee. In addition to that, CM Reddy has asked the concerned authorities to take necessary measures for avoiding such incidents in the future.

The Chief Minister also asked the Minister for Industries Gudivada Amarnath to visit the site. "CM YS Jagan inquires about the gas leak at Atchutapuram SEZ near Visakhapatnam. Orders are given to provide proper treatment to the ill workers. Ordered the local minister to visit the scene. The CM said the incident should be investigated and action should be taken to prevent a recurrence", the Andhra Pradesh CMO tweeted.

READ | Andhra Pradesh CM meets Amit Shah, discusses state issues

Visakhapatnam gas leak

The incident which stirred the tragic memories of the Bhopal gas leak incident took place on Friday after around 178 women workers fell ill following a gas leak at the laboratory in Atchutapuram of Andhra Pradesh’s Vishakhapatnam. They fell sick and started vomiting after inhaling a poisonous gas that leaked at the Porus Laboratories Pvt Ltd. 

READ | Gas leak at HPCL plant in Visakhapatnam sparks fear among workers; situation under control

The workers were immediately rushed to the hospital in ambulances. No casualties have been reported so far. While an investigation is underway, the cause of the leak is yet unknown. Also, all the workers who were safely evacuated are now out of danger. 

READ | 'Gas leak' in Durgapur Steel Plant; 3 contract workers die

 

Image: Republic/PTI

READ | Haryana: Ammonia gas leak in Jhajjar factory triggers panic, causes breathing issues
READ | Visakhapatnam gas leak: 30 workers fall unconscious owing to gas leakage; condition stable
Tags: Visakhapatnam, Visakhapatnam gas leak, Andhra Pradesh
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND