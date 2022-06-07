Visakhapatnam Gas Leak: APPCB Issues Stop Production Order To Two Companies

The Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB) has issued a stop production order to two companies involved in the gas leak incident in Visakhapatnam. The gas leak, which had taken place on June 3, led to 178 workers falling unconscious. The women working at a chemical plant had become unconscious after inhaling poisonous gas that leaked from a factory in Visakhapatnam's Atchutapuram.

In the latest development, the chief of Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board said they were suspecting the leaks from two companies - Porus Labs and Brandix India - so both companies have been asked to cease operations until the report is submitted, as per ANI. The APPCB also took samples from Porus Laboratories Pvt Ltd and sent it to the Indian Institute of Chemical Technology, Hyderabad for analysis.

AP government forms committee to find the cause of gas leak

A day after the incident, the Andhra Pradesh government constituted a committee to ascertain the cause of the gas leak incident. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy ordered a detailed probe into the mishap following which the district collector was instructed to form a joint committee. In addition the CM also issued the necessary instructions to take adequate measures to avoid the repetition of such incidents in the future.

The CM also asked the Minister for Industries Gudivada Amarnath to visit the site. "CM YS Jagan inquires about the gas leak at Atchutapuram SEZ near Visakhapatnam. Orders are given to provide proper treatment to the ill workers. Ordered the local minister to visit the scene. The CM said the incident should be investigated and action should be taken to prevent a recurrence", the Andhra Pradesh CMO tweeted.

విశాఖపట్నం సమీపంలోని అచ్యుతాపురం ఎస్‌ఈజెడ్‌లో గ్యాస్‌ లీక్‌ఘటనపై సీఎం వైయస్‌.జగన్‌ ఆరా. అస్వస్థతకు గురైన వారికి మంచి వైద్యం అందించాలని ఆదేశాలు. ఘటన స్థలాన్ని సందర్శించాల్సిందిగా స్థానిక మంత్రికి ఆదేశం. ఘటనపై దర్యాప్తు జరిపి, మళ్లీ పునరావృతంకాకుండా చర్యలు తీసుకోవాలన్న సీఎం. — CMO Andhra Pradesh (@AndhraPradeshCM) June 3, 2022

Visakhapatnam gas leak

The gas leak incident was reminiscent to the scenes witnessed during the Bhopal gas tragedy of 1984. Visuals showed a bus with unconscious women and people carrying the women who fell ill in cars to the hospitals.

Anakapalle SP Gowthami Sali stated, "There's a veterinary drugs company called Porus. Right next to that, there's an other apparel company called Brandix, which is in 1000 acres land. Inside that campus, there's another company called Seeds Apparel India. There are 1800 people working in a shift. There was a small leak in the scrubber region of Porus company, which led to ammonia gas leakage in the adjacent company, Brandix India Apparel."

She added the incident occurred at 12.30 PM after which the staff of Seeds Apparel India was evacuated and all the affected people, who were experiencing a vomiting sensation, were admitted to two private hospitals in Atchutapuram and NTR hospital in Anakapalle.

This is not the only incident of gas leakage in Visakhapatnam; another such accident took place in 2020 on the night of May 7 at the LG Polymers company killing 11 people and injuring over a thousand.