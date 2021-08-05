In a case highlighting the lack of adequate infrastructure and connectivity, a pregnant woman was carried on a makeshift palanquin for nearly 12 km after she experienced labour pain on Wednesday. The woman, Kusangi Chendramma (22), hailing from Visakhapatnam's Tokapaadu village - a region surrounded by hills - was experiencing labour pain on Wednesday, following which the villagers made a 'Doli' (makeshift stretcher).

They carried her to the Lothugedda Primary Health Centre under Balapam Panchayat of Chintappalli Mandal, around 12 kilometres away from the high hills. After the locals asserted, Kusangi was carried through a forest, which turned fatal as there were no halts or villages in between that could handle any health emergency. In a sigh of relief, people involved in carrying the pregnant woman said her condition is said to be stable in the hospital.

Tokapaadu villagers complaint several times but all gone in vain

The villagers said that they had written several complaints to the Government and other concerned officials regarding the construction of road facilities. They alleged that their demand for building smooth road connectivity from their village to the hospital has always gone in vain. They recounted several occasions where the villagers have had tough times reaching hospital facilities during severe health emergencies. The locals claimed they have also urged the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) officials for road connectivity. However, any concrete step is still at large.

Not the first time when a village of Visakhapatnam had to go through such difficulty

Though this was not the first case when a pregnant woman was carried on makeshift to avail medical facilities. Earlier, in a similar incident, a pregnant woman was carried for more than six kilometres to KJ Puram hospital from Kothavalsa village on a makeshift stretcher due to improper roads in the region. Six individuals including three women were holding the stretcher made from a cloth tied to a wooden log. The pregnant woman also tried to lift her up by holding a cloth wrapped to the wooden piece, as locals took her through the muddy road to the hospital. Later, the woman delivered her child at the hospital.

In another incident, locals of Daraparti Panchayat of Vizianagaram district carried a sick youth for about 12 kilometres in a makeshift stretcher to take him to an ambulance. The locals were forced to carry the youth for 12 kilometres on a makeshift stretcher as no ambulance could reach their location.

(With inputs from ANI)

(Image Credit: ANI)