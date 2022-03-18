Visakhapatnam Station To Implement 'One Station One Product' In Bid To Promote Local Items

Following the central government's cue, Visakhapatnam railway station will be implementing the 'One Station One Product' concept in the first, informed the Indian Railways Board on Friday. The initiative which was recently announced by the Union Government in Budget 2022-23 is aimed towards promoting local supply chains in India making railway stations a promotional hub.

Meanwhile as stated by the Railway Board, the Visakhapatnam station is becoming the first station in the East Coast Railway to implement the concept and will be running on a pilot basis for the period of 15 days. It will further serve as a magnet to attract sales, stated Waltair Divisional Manager, Anup Kumar Sethupathi. Being very close to the famous Etikoppaka lacquer ware toy manufacturing village, toys and handicraft products from the village will be sold and showcased at the Visakhapatnam station.

Speaking to ANI, the Divisional Manager said that the railway station will act as a marketing channel and allot a stall where the local product, distinct to the particular area will be sold. He further added that as the railway board has advised, one station on each zonal railway will be identified for the implementation of the concept as a pilot project initially for a period of 15 days.

Meanwhile, temporary stalls will be erected at the station for sale and showcasing the handicraft and any interested party may submit its application to the Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, informed Tirupathi, the Divisional Commercial Manager. "Kiosks would be set up in areas that are easily accessible at the station. The identification of craftsmen and craftswomen will be done through self-help groups, NGOs, and co-operative societies dealing with the identified products", he added.

Tirupati station to come up with 'One Station One Product' concept

This came just a few days after the announcement of Tirupati station to come up with the 'One Station One Product' concept. Being the first station under South Central Railways to come up with the concept, will help in facilitating local businesses giving a major boost to local industries. As stated by the Indian railways in a statement, the implementation of the concept will be done on a pilot basis for a period of 15 days starting from March 25, 2022.

Notably, Tirupati Railway station being the nearest point to reach the world-famous Lord Balaji Temple witnesses a huge flow of rail passengers. The surrounding areas of the Tirupati station are famous for Kalamkari art and textiles.

Image: PTI