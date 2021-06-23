Vishal Jood Case: Haryana CM Khattar Seeks MEA's Intervention; Jaishankar Assures Help

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar spoke to external affairs minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday, seeking his intervention to secure the release of Kurukshetra youth Vishal Jood, who is currently lodged in an Australian prison. Jood, 24, was arrested for his alleged involvement in hate attacks on pro-Khalistan Sikhs in Sydney earlier this year.

A statement released from the Haryana CM’s office said he was “innocent” and was jailed following a “conspiracy from anti-national forces” since he opposed anti-India elements for Tricolour’s sake. The statement added that Jaishankar has in return assured the chief minister of taking steps to secure Jood’s release.

Vishal Jood, who was studying in Australia, was arrested on April 16 in Sydney for alleged hate speech and role in three suspected hate crimes, including clashes between Haryanvi youths and members of the Sikh community at Harris Park in Sydney in March and April this year. Several videos of the clashes at Harris Park had surfaced on social media.

Khattar raised this issue with the Foreign Minister after a week-long protest by the members of the Ror community—to which Jood belongs-- in Karnal and Kurukshetra districts. The community has been pressuring the ruling BJP-JJP leaders to address the issue.

They claim that Jood was arrested for saving the Indian flag from a pro-Khalistan group, but the police have said that Jood was arrested for three incidents. These include the February 28 attacks on Sikhs in which baseball bats, rods, sticks and other weapons were used. The police said that the group of Sikhs who were attacked on February 28 had earlier participated in an anti-farm laws protest in Australia.

'Conspiracy against Vishal Jood'

Speaking to Republic TV, Vishal Jood’s father Nathi Ram said his son is innocent and has been arrested under the pressure of the Khalistani element. “We have full faith that he will be released soon. He is innocent. They have put him in prison under the pressure of the Khalistani element. They jailed him for waving the tricolour,” he said.

A lot of demonstrations have also taken place in Australia demanding Jood’s release. Vishal's supporters claim that some anti-national forces thrashed him and later implicated him in a false case after which he was taken into custody.Haryana CM urges Jaishankar to free Vishal Jood from Australian jail; EAM assures help