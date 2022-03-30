Vishav Kashmiri Samaj Seeks Justice For Kashmiri Pandits Who Were 'butchered'

In the backdrop of the Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) terrorist Bitta Karate's hearing in Srinagar court, the Vishav Kashmiri Samaj (VKS) has decided to knock on the doors of the Indian judiciary to seek justice to the thousands who were "murdered and butchered". According to Vishav Kashmiri Samaj's spokesperson, a list of victims has been prepared and more pieces of evidence are getting collected from different police stations.

"The Satish Tikoo (case) is the only one case, there are thousands of such cases, thousands of families are there worldwide whose direct kin are affected. They were butchered, murdered and some of them were thrown in River Jhelum. Also, our legal team is gathering all documents. We are getting in contact with all Police stations so that in near future we can push all cases to court and we will see we get justice for their families. We have prepared a list of at least 400 ladies who have been gang-raped and murdered, there are Muslim ladies also and we will take their cases too," added the spokesperson.

Kashmiri Pandit exodus: Bitta Karate’s Case in Srinagar Court

The Srinagar Court is scheduled to begin hearing the murder trial against JKLF terrorist and most prominent face of Pakistan's diktat Bitta Karate on March 30. The matter at hand is initiated by the family of the victim and murdered Satish Tickoo and the motion is supported by activist Vikas Raina.

The court hearing is set to commence at 10:30 am at Srinagar Sessions Court and Advocate Utsav Bains will appear on behalf of the victim's family.

Kashmiri Pandit genocide

The Kashmiri Pandit Genocide completed 32 years on 19 January 2022. The case pertains to the brutality against the Kashmiri Pandits community that took place 32 years ago and how the world turned a blind eye to the tragedy with no justice and records of the horror the community had to go through.

Thousands of innocent people including men, women and children were killed and brutalised. Women were gang-raped, children massacred and thousands forced to leave their homes. The Kashmiri Pandit genocide is described as one of the biggest human tragedies that is yet to be recognised.