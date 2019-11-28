Visibility Increases As Strong Winds Bring Delhi Respite From Pollution

On Thursday, Delhiites breathed a sigh of relief as the air quality in the national capital improved significantly due to favourable wind speed thereby increasing visibility. The air quality index (AQI) in Delhi stood at 136 at 8.47 am which falls under the 'moderate' category. The AQI at NSIT Dwarka, Anand Vihar, Wazirpur, and Vivek Vihar were registered at 201, 170, 170, and 164 respectively. In the National Capital Region (NCR), Noida (131), Ghaziabad (169) Greater Noida (162), Gurgaon (128), and Faridabad (133), the AQI was in the 'moderate' band.

Light rains in parts of the national capital on Thursday morning further improved the city's air quality, officials said. An AQI between 0-50 is considered 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor' and 401-500 'severe'.