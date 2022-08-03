'Visit Amarnath Shrine Before Aug 5; Weather Might Get Inclement': LG Sinha To Devotees

Due to adverse weather forecast, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has requested devotees to complete the Amarnath yatra before August 5. Notably, the yatra is scheduled to be completed by Raksha Bandhan, August 11.

"There has been heavy rainfall in many areas. I would like to urge all devotees to visit (the Amarnath Shrine) before August 5, because as per predictions, the weather will turn more inclement afterwards," said the Lieutenant Governor.

Yatra halted in July

Earlier in July, the yatra was put on hold after a cloudburst led to water-logging in the ‘Nallah’ adjoining the cave and thus damaging the roads and the path en route to the Amarnath pilgrimage.

As a part of the relief and rescue efforts, four Mi-17V5 and four Cheetal helicopters of the Indian Air Force were deployed at the Amarnath Shrine. The pilgrimage kicked off on July 29 from Jammu, amid tight security arrangements by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indian Army and local police. The yatra is held from the two routes of Baltal and Pahalgam, the paths through which 'yatris' reach the 3880-metré-high cave shrine of Lord Shiva.

36 pilgrims died in Amarnath Yatra 2022

Minister of State (MoS) for home Nityanad Rai informed the Lok Sabha last month that over 15 people died due to flash floods but no individual was reported as missing during the Amarnath Yatra in 2022. 42 people died of natural causes, he added.

Rai further informed that the government agencies deployed for rescue and relief, and search operations included the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Army, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and UT government officials.

Terrorist arrested

The Indian Army informed on Sunday, July 31 that a terrorist of the Lashkar- e-Taiba (LeT), who allegedly sought to disrupt the Amarnath Yatra, was arrested in the higher reaches of the Aloosa forest in a joint operation by 26 Assam rifles, JKP and CRPF,

"A specific input was received from Jammu and Kashmir and Army Intelligence Unit regarding presence of two suspected terrorists in Gen Area Aloosa Forest. On July 30, a joint operation led by 26 Assam Rifles, JKP and CRPF was launched. During a search of higher reaches in Aloosa Forest, a suspected area was identified. The area was cordoned with extreme caution," said the Indian Army.