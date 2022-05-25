Visit by RAF to Afzal Khan's tomb was routine exercise, say police

Pune, May 25 (PTI) A visit by a team of Maharashtra Police's Rapid Action Force (RAF) to Afzal Khan's tomb in Satara district on Wednesday was part of routine process, a senior official said.

The presence of RAF personnel near the tomb gave rise to speculation as recently security at the tomb of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb near Aurangabad in the state was increased after an MNS leader said it should be destroyed.

Like the Mughal emperor, Afzal Khan was an adversary of the Maratha warrior king Shivaji. A general in the service of the Bijapur sultanate, Khan was slain by king Shivaji at the foot of Pratapgad Fort in 1659.

When contacted, Satara Superintendent of Police Ajay Kumar Bansal said the RAF visited the tomb site as part of area familiarization exercise.

"Afzal Khan's tomb is a restricted place since 2005....This kind of visit to sensitive areas is undertaken every two years," he said. PTI COR KRK KRK

