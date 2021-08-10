Visiting SAARC Secy-General Meets EAM Jaishankar, Regional Cooperation & COVID On Cards

The Secretary-General of SAARC, Esala Ruwan Weerakoon, on Tuesday, met External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar during his week-long visit to India. The visit has been initiated from Sunday to explore the means to strengthen regional cooperation including COVID-19 management.

Taking to Twitter, EAM Jaishankar stated, "Nice to welcome back Mr ER Weerakoon, the 14th SAARC Secretary-General."

Nice to welcome back Mr. E.R. Weerakoon, the 14th SAARC Secretary General. pic.twitter.com/k4f9nJF0WI — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) August 10, 2021

An official schedule was put out by the Ministry stating Weerakoon's agenda until August 14. It enumerated that his visit is set to boost cooperation with Indian officials under the SAARC (South Asian Regional Cooperation) while deliberating on challenges posed by the pandemic.

The SAARC is a regional alliance comprising Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and India.

SAARC Secretary-General in India

On August 9, SAARC's Secretary-General, during his customary introductory visit to India, met MoS Rajkumar Ranjan Singh. An official spokesperson for the Ministry stated, "MOS Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh received HE Mr ER Weerakoon, the 14th SAARC Secretary-General, who is on his customary introductory visit to India. Dr Ranjan wished him well for his term at SAARC."

MOS Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh received H.E. Mr. E.R. Weerakoon, the 14th SAARC Secretary General, who is on his customary introductory visit to India. Dr. Ranjan wished him well for his term at SAARC. pic.twitter.com/gDiTK4Ra6i — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) August 9, 2021

Secretary (East) Smt. Riva Ganguly Das met H.E. Mr. E.R. Weerakoon, the 14th SAARC Secretary General, who is visiting India on his customary introductory visit. pic.twitter.com/VeSjX4eR06 — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) August 9, 2021

India in SAARC

The SAARC leaders, under India's initiative, held a virtual meeting in March 2020 to chalk out a common strategy to effectively deal with the COVID-19 crisis.

PM Modi, in his message on the occasion of the 36th charter day of SAARC (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation), called for a commitment to defeat the forces that "support and nurture terrorism".

"The full potential of SAARC can only be realised in an atmosphere free of terror and violence. On this 36th SAARC Charter Day, let us recommit ourselves to defeating the forces that support and nurture terrorism, and to work collectively towards a secure and prosperous South Asia," the Prime Minister had said.

PM Modi also said India remained committed to an 'integrated, connected, secure and prosperous' South Asia, and will continue to support the 'economic, technological, cultural, and social development' of the region.

The SAARC has not been explicitly present since 2016 as its biennial summits have no taken place since Kathmandu in 2014.

The 2016 SAARC summit was to be held in Pakistan, however, after the terror attack on an Indian Army camp in Uri in Jammu and Kashmir on September 18, 2016. India had expressed its reluctance in participating in the summit saying, "Increasing cross-border terrorist attacks in the region... have created an environment that is not conducive for the meet".

The summit was called off after Bangladesh, Bhutan and Afghanistan further declined to participate in the Islamabad conclave.

Weerakoon, a Sri Lankan diplomat, assumed charge as the Secretary-General of the SAARC in March 2020; he is the 14th Secretary-General of the SAARC.

(Image Credit: Twitter-Jaishankar)