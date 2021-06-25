Vismaya case: Family Alleges Torture Over Dowry As Reason For Death As Cops Arrest Husband

In Kerala, a 24-year-old Ayurveda doctor, Vismaya V Nair was found dead in the wee hours of Monday. The initial assertion, that she took her own life, has been challenged by her family, and while the matter is being investigated, what is sure as of now, is that there is a dowry element to the entire case. Her husband S Kiran Kumar, who is presently behind bars, got many 'gifts' at the time of marriage but was unhappy with the car gifted to him by his in-laws, and took this grievance as a reason to allegedly harass his wife. The images of the harassment were shared by Vismaya herself with the family, who on Friday came forward to share their pain with Republic Media Network.

We gave all that we could- gold, car, only to hear that she is no more after 365 days: Vismaya's family

In the exclusive conversation, the bereaved family pointed out that once Vismaya reached the marital age, they made her account on a matrimonial site where they found S Kiran Kumar, who through his profile looked like a 'decent, well-educated guy'. "We did not think of anything else, we thought she would be happy with him," her brother said while pointing out that they gave everything that their financial capabilities allowed-starting from gold to 1.5 acres of land and a Toyota Yaris, the on-road price of which back then was over 12 lakh.

"It's been a year- 365 days, and we get the news that she is no more," he added, pointing out that he feels guilty for not being able to do anything for his sister. Narrating the last few days with her, he said, "She had started staying with us but she loved him so much that one fine day she left. She never even complained about the harassment she was facing there, and one fine day, I lost her, to dowry. It's all because of dowry'.

"The Divorce case had started, and she was living with us but her husband took her so that the dowry matter does not come to light': Vismaya's family

Vismaya's sister-in-law, who shared a very close bond with her, revealed that she had shared her miseries with her and had even shown her bruised pictures. She said," I showed the pictures to my husband, and he showed it to his father, and we all went to talk to his family but the family said that it was the matter of the husband and wife and they had no clue about it." She went on," But, they assured that such incidents won't take place in the future and that they would take care of her 'our daughter.'"

Things, however, did not go as planned and Vismaya was beaten up the very same day, after which she decided to end the marriage and apply for a divorce. "She started living with us and stayed for two-three months but one day, probably in the fear of the dowry matter coming up, her husband came and picked her from the college itself. She called every day after that but never shared with us any incident of torture," Vismaya's sister-in-law said.

Pointing out that they directly got the news of her death, she added, "Vismaya was very bold, she was not someone who would commit suicide."

Vismaya's brother said that the family has enough proof against Kiran, and exuded faith in the government and its officials for bringing justice. "Justice for Vismaya would be a lesson for the entire country, no man will ever raise his hand on the woman of the house. He further appealed to the women of the country to speak up. He said, "Don't suffer in silence, talk to your families if you are going through what my sister went through. No matter how rich or poor, your family will always support and get you out of it.

Vismaya was found dead in her house on Monday. She was allegedly tortured and harassed by her husband S Kiran Kumar, an assistant motor vehicles inspector, over dowry, as per her family. A day after she was found dead, the police arrested Kumar and charged him under section 304B of the Indian Penal Code (dowry death).