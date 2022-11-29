Vistara And Air India To Merge By March 2024; SIA To Invest USD 250 Million In Entity

In a big development, Tata Group has announced the consolidation of its airlines Vistara and Air India. The merger is expected to be completed by March 2024, an official statement said.

Vistara is a joint venture of Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines (SIA), wherein the Tata Group holds a 51% stake in the partnership and Singapore Airlines owns a 49% stake.

Singapore Airlines and Tata Sons have agreed to merge Air India and Vistara with SIA also investing USD 250 million in Air India as part of the transaction.

"This would give SIA a 25.1% stake in an engarged Air India group with a significant presence in all key market segments, SIA and Tata aim to complete the merge by March 2024, subject to regulatory approvals," SIA in a statement.

Singapore Airlines intends to fully fund this investment with its internal cash resources, which stood at $17.5 billion (Singapore dollars) as of September 30, 2022, the statement added.

"SIA and Tata have also agreed to participate in additional capital injections, if required, to fund the growth and operations of the enlarged Air India in FY2022/23 and FY2023/24. Based on SIA's 25.1% stake post-completion, its share of any capital injection could be upto YS $615 million, payable only after the completion of the merger," SIA said.