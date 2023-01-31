Italian Woman Creates Ruckus On Vistara Flight; Walks Semi-naked Demanding Upgrade

An Italian woman was arrested and then released on bail by the court in Mumbai for unruly behaviour on a Vistara flight on January 30.

The woman was apprehended by the police after she assaulted the crew and created a ruckus demanding to sit in the business class despite booking an economic class ticket. She also removed some of her clothes walking up and down the aisle in a partially naked state.

Unruly behaviour by an Italian citizen

A warning card was issued against the woman passenger Paola Perruccio, from Italy for engaging in unruly and violent behaviour on Vistara flight UK 256 operating from Abu Dhabi to Mumbai on 30 Jan 2023, said the Vistara spokesperson.

As per the SOPs, the case was reported to the local police station immediately after the flight landed in Mumbai in the early hours of Monday, January 30. The Vistara spokesperson said, “In accordance with the guidelines and our stringent SOPs, the security agencies on-ground were informed to take immediate action upon arrival,” The flight took off from Abu Dhabi at 2.03 am. Notably, the pilot repeatedly made announcements assuring the customers onboard the flight, of their safety and security.

The Mumbai police post the filing the complaint by the airline took action and arrested the woman, also filing a chargesheet in a case of misbehaving. However, she was later released on bail by a Mumbai court.

Parliamentary committee to take up the issue of unruly passengers

Significantly, as the budget session begins on January 31, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture will discuss the issue of recent instances of uncivilised behaviour reported on flights and the measures to stop such incidents from happening in future.

Officials from the Civil aviation committee will depose before the committee. The committee under the chairmanship of Vijaysai Reddy is expected to suggest a policy revamp to ensure the security of the passengers onboard. The possibility of having security personnel onboard to control unruly passengers will also be discussed, according to sources.

Image: PTI