Last Updated:

Vistara Flight To Kolkata Suffers Technical Snag, Returns To Delhi

A Vistara aircraft en route to Kolkata had an engine failure and made an emergency landing at Delhi airport.

General News
 
| Written By
Press Trust Of India
Vistara aircraft

Vistara aircraft (Image: Representative/Shutterstock)


A Vistara aircraft en route to Kolkata suffered a technical snag and returned to the national capital on Friday evening, according to the airline.

A source in the know said the plane operating flight UK 707 had an engine failure and that there were around 160 passengers onboard.

"Shortly after take-off, a technical snag was detected on Vistara flight UK 707 operating from Delhi to Kolkata on 7 July 2023. As a precautionary step in accordance with the SOPs, the pilots decided to turn back and landed the flight safely at IGI airport, Delhi," a Vistara spokesperson said in a statement.

READ | Long flight to the Women’s World Cup? US players have a plan for that

However, the source said the aircraft had an engine failure and made an emergency landing at Delhi airport.

The spokesperson said the aircraft is undergoing necessary checks.

"An alternative aircraft was immediately arranged which will depart soon after all the customers are on-boarded. The concerned team is making all efforts to minimise inconvenience to the customers by making necessary arrangements," the spokesperson said.

READ | World War II era flight of British Indian spy to be recreated by UK pilot
READ | Go First flight cancellation extended till July 10
READ | Vietnamese Ambassador meets Kerala CM, promises direct flight between Kochi and Ho Chi Minh
READ | Delta passengers exits flight using jet slide after plane lands
First Published:
COMMENT