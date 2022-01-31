Vistara Offers Waiver Of Change Fee For Rescheduling On Direct Bookings Till March 31

On drawing a flurry of complaints from impacted passengers after Vistara cancelled and rescheduled a significant number of its February flights, the airlines on Monday offered a waiver of change fee for one-time rescheduling on all direct bookings with travel until 31 March. In the closing days of January, Vistara airlines had cancelled multiple flights for the month of February and rescheduled many others due to a decrease in demand amid the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the move triggered several complaints from the impacted passengers.

Responding to the backlash, Vistara spokesperson on 31 January informed ANI that they are now offering a waiver of change fee for one-time rescheduling on all direct bookings with travel until 31 March. The spokesperson said, “After a sharp decline in demand for air travel, due to the surge in #COVID19 numbers and restrictions imposed by various state governments, we are observing a marginal increase in traffic in February compared to the previous month”.

“However, in view of volatility, we continue to closely monitor situation&adjust capacity to demand. With the objective of minimising inconvenience to customers, we're offering a waiver of the change fee for one-time rescheduling on all direct bookings with travel until 31 March, the Vistara spokesperson said.

The official added, “We are also assisting the impacted customers with rescheduling, refunds etc., as applicable. We have also advised and empowered our travel agent partners to extend support to customers, as and when required”.

Demand for air travel slashed amid COVID-19

It is to note that the demand for air travel has considerably slashed due to an increase in the spread of the Omicron variant of the Novel Coronavirus causing a surge of COVID-19 cases. The pandemic has forced the airlines to rework their domestic schedules and even cancel some of the flights. While Vistara cancelled and rescheduled February flights, most recently, IndiGo had also announced the withdrawal of 20% of its scheduled flights due to plunging demand. The full-service carrier Vistara had said that it was adjusting capacity with the changing demand. Meanwhile, Air India officials had said that some flights on routes with multiple daily services were being merged on the basis of the load factor, stated ANI

Image: PTI